Honeywell 7-Day Programmable Thermostat (No WiFi)
$40 $50
That's $10 off list and a great price for a name brand programmable thermostat without the complicatios of WiFi. Buy Now at Crutchfield

  • program each day differently with up to four daily temperature changes
  • backlit display is easy to read in dimly lit rooms
  • compatible with heating and cooling systems and heat pumps
  • begins heating or cooling early to reach scheduled temperature on time
  • Model: 3E4475
