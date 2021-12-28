That's a savings of $26 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Remote included (with 2 AAA batteries)
- Model: ST148E216285
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Prime members can clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "3D4P62J6" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Black.
- The 15.7" option is $16.11, and the 23.6" option is $21.31 after the clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Yeelink via Amazon.
- dimmable
- built-in 1,100mAh rechargeable battery
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $79; pickup may also be available.
They're $11 off and still available for in-store pickup at some locations. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Clip the 8% off on page coupon and apply code "503HX3H8" to save at least $29. Shop Now at Amazon
- 18.9" 5500K for $21.16 ($29 off).
- 18.9" dimmable 5500k for $22.25 ($31 off).
- 25.2" 4000k for $29.85 ($41 off).
- Sold by 7Degobii via Amazon.
- glass shade
- built-in LED PCB light source
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's $4 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 2 to 3 weeks.
- touch screen
- monthly energy use reports
- compatible w/ assistant devices
- daily weather forecast on screen
- Model: RTH9585WF1004
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- backlit display
- temperature control of +/- 1°F
- 4 program periods per day
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|30%
|--
|$60
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register