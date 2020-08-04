New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$24
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $4, outside of other eBay sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Profystore via eBay.
- door/window smart sensor
- 110dB siren
- installs in 15 minutes from your smartphone
- disarms automatically w/ Bluetooth key fob
- Model: BU0201
Amazon · 1 day ago
Goowls Outdoor Security Camera
$30 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GOWS2999" for a savings of $30 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hot Smartek via Amazon.
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- motion detection
- 1080p resolution
- IP65 waterproof and dustproof
- 355° horizontal and 110° vertical rotation
- suitable for temperature range of 14°F to 113°F
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Defender Security Sliding Window Security Lock 4-Pack
$3 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
It's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- allows window to lock in ventilating position
- fits up to 1/8" thick rails
- Model: U 9819
Staples · 1 wk ago
Amazon Blink XT2 Wireless Outdoor/Indoor Home Security Camera System 3-Pack
$190 $250
free shipping
Most stores charge $250 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- Up to two-years of battery life
- Enhanced motion detection
- Two-way talk
- Weather-resistant and IP-65 rated
- Works with Alexa
- Night vision
- Model: B07MMZF2BF
Amazon · 1 day ago
Soullife Outdoor Security Camera
$32 $46
free shipping
Apply coupon code "30SNQ4CH" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White or Black (pictured).
- Sold by Soullife via Amazon.
- 1080p with digital zoom
- motion detection sensor
- real-time notifications via app
- infrared LED night vision
- IP66 waterproof
- suitable for temperatures ranging from 14F° to 104F°
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Worx items at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
eBay · 1 day ago
Bose Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
eBay · 2 wks ago
Waystock Pizza Oven
$74 $87
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
eBay · 1 day ago
VMZ Men's Dri-Fit Mesh Shorts
$6 $8
free shipping
That's around $6 less than you'd pay for comparable shorts in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Gray, Navy, or Turquoise.
- Solde by 718closeouts via eBay.
