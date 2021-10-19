It's $5 off... and super creepy. Don't take our word for it, watch the video on the product page. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available for pickup at select locations.
- makes spooky sounds
- rolls across the floor
- 4.33" tall
- lights up
- Model: 57314
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Coupon code "801NTHNY" drops the price to a buck less than our mention from last week, and a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Please note that it ships direct from the seller, and may take 1 to 2 weeks to arrive.
- Sold by BeauTales via Amazon.
- 3 lighting modes
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
Kohl's charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store (where it's available) or pay $8.95 more to get it shipped. Otherwise, it's the best price we found by $15.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Hallmark.com
- Plus Crown Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- lights up and plays music and sounds
- measures 2.97" W x 1.48" H x 3.61" D
- battery operated (included)
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- hook and loop closure
Get an early start on your holiday decorating with savings on Christmas trees, lights, and decor. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more ship free, as do select items under $45 (as marked); otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $6.
- Pictured is the Astella 6-Foot Douglas Fir Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree for $70 (low by $9).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on smart assistants, security equipment, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini w/ GE Smart Plug for $24.99 (low by $8).
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
