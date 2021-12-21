They're $11 off and still available for in-store pickup at some locations. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Prime members can clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "3D4P62J6" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Black.
- The 15.7" option is $16.11, and the 23.6" option is $21.31 after the clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Yeelink via Amazon.
- dimmable
- built-in 1,100mAh rechargeable battery
Apply coupon code "DNDL7" to get the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- touch control
- weighted base
- 4 brightness levels
- 4 color temperatures
- 360° adjustable gooseneck
- Model: TT-DL072
Apply coupon code "DSL5" to drop the price to $17 less than our mention from January, take $15 off, and get the best price we've seen (even when factoring in the shipping cost). Buy Now at taotronics.com
- voice control
- sync to music
- timer and schedule functions
- IP65 waterproof rating
- WiFi and Bluetooth control via app
- remote control
- Model: TT-SL215
Save on over 100 options, including LED and incandescent, in a range of colors. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured are the GE StayBright 24.7-foot LED Plug-In Christmas String Lights for $5.98 (low by $4).
- For orders under $45, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|74%
|--
|$4
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register