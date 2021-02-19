New
Best Buy · 43 mins ago
$600 $1,000
free shipping
That's a $400 savings off the list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- voice remote
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 3 HDMI and 4 USB ports
- built in WiFi and integrated apps
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- built-in Google Assistant, compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Model: 75H6510GSKU
Details
Comments
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
