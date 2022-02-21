Use coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this price, the best we've seen by around $100. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Dolby Vision HDR
- Android TV smart apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 55U7G
- UPC: 888143010410
Ready for the big game? If not, snag this TV at a $150 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10
- Android OS
- Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports and 4 HDMI ports
- Model: 65A6G
- UPC: 888143010144, 888143010632
It's $50 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10
- Roku TV OS
- Model: 58R6E3
That's $280 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG & Dolby Vision
- Android smart apps w/ voice remote
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: 55H8G1
- UPC: 888143012681
Apply coupon code "CATPH950" for a savings of $950. This TV projector lets you enjoy a bigger image in a smaller space with no extra wiring or obstructions. Buy Now at bomaker
- 2,500-lumens
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
Rejuvenate your entertainment center with a new TV (from $99.99), wall mount (from $18.69), or projector screen (from $20.99), among other discounts. Shop Now at Amazon
- If you're seeing a too-wide selection of deals, tick "Television & Video" in the sidebar under "Departments".
- Pictured is the Insignia F50 NS-50F501NA22 50" Class 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $349.99 ($80 off).
It's $330 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android OS
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: 70S434
720p TVs start from $99.99, 1080p from $179.99, and 4K models from $259.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Pioneer PN43951-22U 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $279.99 ($40 off).
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount for items in eBay's Presidents' Day Sale. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
It's at least $140 below what you'll pay for a factory sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Gmdeals via eBay.
- This item has a 1-year warranty backed by the seller.
- supports GSM and CDMA
- 6.3" screen
- Model: G020J
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Dolby Vision HDR
- Android TV smart apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 55U7G
- UPC: 888143010410
