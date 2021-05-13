Hart 20V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit for $138
Walmart
Hart 20V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit
$138 $178
free shipping

That's a savings of $40 off list price.

  • It may show at a higher price at select ZIPs.
Features
  • Incl. 1/2" Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, LED Light, 2 x 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries, and Charger
  • Model: HPT11-QP
