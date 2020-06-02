New
Best Buy · 32 mins ago
Harman Kardon Smart Speaker
$130
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Multiroom compatible
  • Bluetooth streaming
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • woofer
  • tweeter
  • Model: HKCITATIONONE
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Best Buy Harman Kardon
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
eBay · 3 wks ago
Harman Kardon Smart Speaker
$100 $230
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • the price drops automatically in-cart
Features
  • Multiroom compatible
  • Bluetooth streaming
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • woofer
  • tweeter
  • Model: HKCITATIONONE
↑ less
Buy Now