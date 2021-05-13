HTC Vive Tracker 3.0 for $120
Newegg · 56 mins ago
HTC Vive Tracker 3.0
$120 $130
free shipping

Apply coupon code "93XRA42" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. (It's also the first discount we've seen on this item, which was released in March.) Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • body and accessory tracking
  • supports all SteamVR products
  • data port sharing
  • Model: 99HASS001-00
  • Code "93XRA42"
