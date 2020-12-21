Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save $125 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 9UY16UA
That's a $120 savings off list price.
Update: It's now $349.99. Buy Now at HP
- Available in Black or White.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8YK85AV_1
That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + Intel Optane memory 32 GB" to get this option for free.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $155 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by endeardistributors via eBay
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1A493UAABA
That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MF60AV_1
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
Apply coupon code "THINKGREEN" to get this deal. That's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJS0N900
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Take up half off over 150 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- ColorLok technology
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- made in the USA
- 20-lb. thickness
- acid-free
- Model: 172160R
That's a low by $10, although most sellers charge $230 or more. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
- UPC: 192018028203
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-0160xt
