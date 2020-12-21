New
Refurb HP x360 Pentium N500 14" Touch Chromebook Laptop
$254 $299
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save $125 off list.

Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) touch display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 9UY16UA
Details
Comments
