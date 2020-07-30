It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Intel Gemini Lake Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 WLED multi-touch display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- can be used as a laptop or as a tablet
- Model: 14-du0013dx
Published 38 min ago
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's $260 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD screen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 13Q27UA#ABA
That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dw2063st
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
It's the best price we could find by $87. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save $100 off list price.
Update: It's now $174.99. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- 2 tempered glass shelves
- reversible doors
- full-width door bin
Save on greeting cards, tech, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
- Shipping costs vary by seller.
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- It's available in Blue.
- It's sold by Dyson via Google Shopping.
- compatible with hardwood floors
- 30 minute max run time
- transforms to hand-held
- includes docking station
- Model: 274878-01
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI & USB ports
- 8W speakers
- Model: WD50FB1200
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Staples
- Want to save a few more bucks? Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "16083". Even with $10 worth of padding, it puts the price $10 lower.
- prints, scans, copies, and faxes
- up to 20ppm black; up to 11ppm color
- two-sided printing
- USB, wireless, and network ready connectivity
- Model: T0F29A#B1H
