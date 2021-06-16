HP V24i 24" LED Monitor for $100

It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- VGA and HDMI input
- Model: 9RV15AA#ABA
Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and some retailers are charging over $300. (Some even charge more for a refurb.) Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
It's at least $26 below what you'll pay on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huanuo Shop via Amazon.
- free-standing
- fits 17" to 32" screens
- height adjustable
- Model: HNCM19
That's $137 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Apply code "EAN56DGV" to save $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H Huanuoav via Amazon.
- full-motion adjustment
- two-stage locking with c-clamp and grommet base
- holds up to 37.5-lbs. each
- Model: HNAVCM7
Upgrade your office or home office with a new monitor or stand. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $20 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Asus MB168B 15.6" LED Portable Monitor for $99.99 (low by $30).
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
That's is $110 below the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- measures 44.31" x 26" x 31.13"
- pneumatic height adjustment
- supports up to 275-lbs.
- locking casters
- swivel seat
- Model: CS-2169E-VN
Shop thousands of sale items including office chairs, laptops, paper, electronics, furniture, supplies, and accessories. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; otherwise free next-business day shipping applies to orders of $45 or more.
Save on a variety of mask, hand sanitizer, cleaning products, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Prices as marked.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Get free next day local delivery on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask 10-Pack for $10 ($3 low).
That's $80 under our previous mention and $100 under list today. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1070m
Apply code "INTELSALE21" for an extra 5% off, a total of $193 under list, and $53 below our mention from four days ago. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- In Natural Silver or Snow Flake White.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Apply coupon code "10GAMER2021" to get this deal. That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also worth noting that this NVIDIA GPU is essentially impossible to find in stock on its own currently, so it's a major plus having it included in this setup.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-11700K 3.6GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU w/ RGB Liquid cooling
- HyperX 8GB RAM; WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1X7B6AV_1
