HP V24i 24" LED Monitor for $100
New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 34 mins ago
HP V24i 24" LED Monitor
$100 $150
free shipping

It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 1920x1080 native resolution
  • VGA and HDMI input
  • Model: 9RV15AA#ABA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Office Depot and OfficeMax HP
Top Tech Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 33% -- $100 Buy Now
Staples   $90 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price
HP   $160 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price