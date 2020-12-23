New
Refurb HP Stream Celeron Gemini Lake 14" Laptop
$196 $231
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet applies.
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) BrightView display
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD
  • Windows 10 S
  • Model: 1A405UA
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
