HSN · 20 mins ago
HP Stream AMD A6-9220e 14" Laptop 2-Pack w/ Microsoft Office 365 & Tech Support
$450 $600
free shipping

It's a savings of $150 off HSN's price, essentially making each laptop around $225 each. Buy Now at HSN

  • Available in several color combinations.
  • AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: HP-S14-DS001xDS
