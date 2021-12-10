That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by HP via eBay
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz CPU
- 27" IPS 1080p touchscreen
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 3UR10AA#ABA
-
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
It's $150 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 1K4F1AV_1
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $999.99 (low by $230).
Save on over 30 models including Pavilion gaming, Envy, Omen gaming, and more. Many models are customizable. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Pavilion 4th-Gen Ryzen 3 Gaming Desktop for $549.99 ($100 off).
Save on a new PC or monitor from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 (low by $285).
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (free upgrade to Windows 11 upon release)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
With many items already up to half off, orders of $30 or more gain an extra 20% off in-cart. Even better, apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to save 20% off orders of $25 or more, meaning it works out as an extra 36% off orders over $32. This makes many items the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold at adidas via eBay.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Busenitz Vulc II Shoes for $23.03 after coupon (lowest we've seen, best by $47).
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock / availability varies by ZIP code.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit w/ free upgrade to Windows 11
- Model: 364K5UA#ABA
That's $80 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 3F1F9UA#ABA
That's $5 below our mention in August and a savings of $135. Buy Now at HP
- At this price in Black or Natural Silver.
- Need a little more speed? Upgrade to the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU for $20. (Click on "Customize & Buy to add it.)
- AMD 3000 Series 3020e 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|16%
|--
|$1000
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register