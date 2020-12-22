New
HP Omen Ryzen 7 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$850 in cart $1,250
That's a current low by $198.

  Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 15-EN0013DX
