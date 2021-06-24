HP Envy 17M 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $930
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb HP Envy 17M 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$930 $1,500
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's $570 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Focus Camera via eBay.
Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 12GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 206T7UA#ABA
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
