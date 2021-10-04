That's the best price we could find by at least $75 for this model, which sports 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PrimeTimeBuys via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Intel Core i7-5500U (Broadwell) CPU
- 14" LCD w/ 1366x768 native resolution
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: 840G21
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
That's $150 off list and a tie with our two previous mentions as the best price we've seen (although our mention from last month did come bundled with a mouse). Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy", and then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
That's $210 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2Y0V1AV_1
That's a savings of $300 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver or Pale Gold.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1F5L3AV_1
That's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
The lowest price we've seen for a new one before is $759, so this is a strong price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by mobileshark via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
Save $156 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- prints, faxes, scans, and copies
- up to 14 ppm black, up to 8 ppm color
- color touchscreen
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- You can bag double the storage for just $20, and upgrade to a touch screen for another $30, for a final price of $480.
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 micro-edge display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2K3T2AV_1
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- HP Pen
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 24D80AV_1
That's a savings of $150 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2D129AV_1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|18%
|--
|$330
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register