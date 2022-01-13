It's 61% off at $1,337 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by HP via eBay.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: 553U6UA#ABA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That is a savings of $150. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U up to 4.3GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 17-cp0097nr
Save on up to 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Pictured is the Refurb HP Stream 11 Pro G4 EE Celeron 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 ($50 low).
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit w/ free upgrade to Windows 11
- Model: 364K5UA#ABA
That's $72 under our August mention, $160 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2S2E1AV_1
Save on laptops, monitors, all-in-ones, and various accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $1,229.50 ($1,230 off).
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "NEWYEARC13YOGA" to take $680 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- works w/ a range of smart assistants (Google Assistant, Alexa, etc.)
- customize lights
- Model: 473389/464602
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home Plus
- Model: 4Z507UA#ABA
That's the lowest price we could find by $209. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 4GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home in S Mode
It's $130 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 4.0GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD (1920x1080) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 341K4UA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|61%
|--
|$849
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register