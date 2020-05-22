Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb HP Compaq Elite 8200 i7 Desktop PC w/ 22" Monitor
$340 $646
The processor's a little long in the tooth, but it's $91 less than you'd pay for this refurb bundle elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten.
  • No information is provided about the specs of the included 22" monitor.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Intel Core i7-2600K Sandy Bridge 3.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
  • DVD drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • 22" widescreen monitor
  • Model: BTG-00025800
