Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get this deal. That's $141 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prime Time Buys via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.10GHz Jasper Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 350H8UA
That's $30 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $79. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home in S mode
- Model: 4J8C8UA
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit w/ free upgrade to Windows 11
- Model: 364K5UA#ABA
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 1.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB hard drive
- Windows 11 Home in S mode
- Model: 4W2K3UA#ABA
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Costco
- 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 13-ba1063cl
It's $360 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: M712DA-WH34
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
Save on 270 configurations. Prices start at $399. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i4 14" Laptop for $999 ($1,460 off).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get this deal. That's $324 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prime Time Buys via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: M01-F0
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
It's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home Plus
- Model: 4Z507UA#ABA
