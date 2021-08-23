HP Chromebook 14" Chromebook for $180

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD A4-9120C 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB memory & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 7CZ98UT#ABA
Coupon code "HP21BTS5" drops the price to $180 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- In Natural Silver only.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3T000AV_1
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy", and then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
That's $10 under our mention from last week, $240 off list, and the lowest price we've seen this year. Buy Now at HP
- Need more storage? Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- You can also use the "Customize & Buy" link to upgrade to a backlit keyboard for free.
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
It's $375 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
That's $60 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $68. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
Save on a selection of refurbished laptops and desktops. (Coupons do not apply to clearance items.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on laptops, monitors, motherboards, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 30" Ultrawide 1080p 200Hz Gaming Monitor for $289.99 via code "87WK4BTSA56" (low by $10).
That's the same price you'd pay elsewhere, but this one comes with a free game. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Radeon Graphics
- Model: 100-100000252BOX
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and you'll pay at least $339 elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS10" for a $65 drop from our mention last week, a savings of $230 off list, and the best price we've seen. Not to mention, the GPU (if you can find it in stock) alone runs at least $700 elsewhere. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 2TB 7,200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 33P24AA#ABA
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find. For just $10 more you can upgrade your display to a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (1080p). Buy Now at HP
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 micro-edge display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2K3T2AV_1
Save on 22 configurations of desktops and PC bundles. Select models feature high end RTX cards. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Envy TE01 11th-Gen. i7 Desktop PC w/ RTX 3060 12GB GPU for $1299.99 ($100 off).
