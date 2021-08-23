HP Chromebook 14" Chromebook for $180
Newegg · 27 mins ago
HP Chromebook 14" Chromebook
$180 $260
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • AMD A4-9120C 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB memory & 32GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 7CZ98UT#ABA
