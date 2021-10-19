You'd pay $79 more at other retailers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
It's a savings of $80 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to get this deal. That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $569.99. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save $150 off list price.
Update: It's now available for pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i3-1125G4 2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (includes a free upgrade to Windows 11)
- Model: 4C4B3UA#ABA
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 8GB memory; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 40K43UA#ABA
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
That's $607 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
That's $210 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's $19 under our August mention and the best price we've seen! (You'd pay $50 more from Apple directly.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Cherry MX Speed switches
- 6 one-touch hot keys
- 18 programmable G-keys
- integrated numeric keypad
- palm rest
- PC compatible
- Model: CH-9127114-NA
The reward certificate makes it the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This game is expected for release on December 8, 2021.
That's $5 under our August mention, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- digital display
- auto shut-off
- 1,700-watt heating power
- adjustable temperature up to 399.2°F
- Model: 90088
Save on 20 bundles, including monitor/keyboard, monitor/headset, and dual monitors, with prices starting at around $225. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the Omen X 1440p HDR 240Hz IPS LED Gaming Monitor Bundle for $970.99 (low by $69).
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to save. That's $88 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to take $168 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD + 1TB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 40K42UA#ABA
Save $156 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- prints, faxes, scans, and copies
- up to 14 ppm black, up to 8 ppm color
- color touchscreen
It's $71 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
