HP AMD Athlon 21.5" All-in-One Desktop PC for $380

It's $80 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9ED50AA#ABA
-
Expires in 6 hr
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "5GAMER2021" to get $165 off, $65 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best we've seen. (It costs $850 for the GPU alone elsewhere.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 2TB 7,200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 33P24AA#ABA
Apply coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid-December.
- Save some money by choosing a different operating system (Windows 10 Home is $84 less, and FreeDOS is $213 less) and opting out of the included keyboard and/or mouse (up to $15 less).
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Apply code "5GAMER2021" to save $160 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 33V39AA
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Pentium J5040 Gemini Lake 2.4 GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Nab some PC and laptop accessories starting from $5, laptops from $105, desktops from $150, gaming desktops from $290, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 27" 2K FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $259.99 (low by $48).
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
That's $54 under the best price we could find for the PC without the stand elsewhere. (Note: The monitor is not included, as detailed below.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This PC is designed to fit inside a custom monitor stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-1145G7 Tiger Lake 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- OptiPlex Ultra Height Adjustable Stand (Pro2) for 19" to 27" displays
- Model: s010o3090uffus
That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a desktop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD +1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Model: G15CE-B9
It's $18 under our mention from earlier today and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Platinum.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
Pocket folders start from 45 cents, writing accessories start at 50 cent, crayons from 75 cents, binders from $3, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- If you opt for curbside pickup, it will be ready within 30 minutes, or if your order is not ready in 30 minutes, you will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing your order, with a coupon for $5 off your next qualifying purchase.
That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now, also by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 6 battery backup outlets
- 3 surge protection only outlets (All 9 outlets get surge protection, but only 6 get battery backup.)
- Model: BVN900M1
Save on backpacks, notebooks, binders, writing instruments, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Just Basics 70-Page 1-Subject Spiral Notebook for 50 cents ($3 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.95 shipping fee; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and you'll pay over $300 at HP direct. (Some even charge more for a refurb.) Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
It's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and a savings of $150 off list. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) WLED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2R1X7AV_1
That's a savings of $120 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver or Pale Rose Gold
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2K3T2AV_1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|17%
|--
|$380
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register