HP AMD Athlon 21.5" All-in-One Desktop PC for $380
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 45 mins ago
HP AMD Athlon 21.5" All-in-One Desktop PC
$380 $460
free shipping

It's $80 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
  • 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 9ED50AA#ABA
