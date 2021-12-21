Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get this deal. That's $324 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prime Time Buys via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: M01-F0
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $1,246 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (w/ Windows 11 free upgrade license)
- Model: 50Z94UA#ABA
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit with a 2-year warranty. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7,200 rpm hard drive, 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TP01-0019
That's the best price we could find by $240. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10500T 2.3GHz Comet Lake six-core processor
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: 51F04UA
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $999.99 (low by $230).
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Save on over 30 models including Pavilion gaming, Envy, Omen gaming, and more. Many models are customizable. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Pavilion 4th-Gen Ryzen 3 Gaming Desktop for $549.99 ($100 off).
Save on over 30 models, including laptops and desktops. Prices start from $340. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen i7 14" 4K Touch Laptop from $999.99 (low by $220).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Use code "10OFFALLSTORE" to knock an extra 10% off hundreds of watches, each of which is already significantly discounted. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay
- A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies
- Citizen Eco-Drive Men's Primo Chronograph Watch for $109.79 (pictured, $285 off)
That's $30 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $79. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home in S mode
- Model: 4J8C8UA
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit w/ free upgrade to Windows 11
- Model: 364K5UA#ABA
That's $5 below our mention in August and a savings of $135. Buy Now at HP
- At this price in Black or Natural Silver.
- Need a little more speed? Upgrade to the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU for $20. (Click on "Customize & Buy to add it.)
- AMD 3000 Series 3020e 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 1.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB hard drive
- Windows 11 Home in S mode
- Model: 4W2K3UA#ABA
