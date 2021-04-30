HP 17-by2053cl 10th-Gen. i5 17.3" Laptop for $476
New
eBay · 52 mins ago
Certified Refurb HP 17-by2053cl 10th-Gen. i5 17.3" Laptop
$476 $560
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" for the best price we could find for a refurb by $73. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by HP via eBay, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 12GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm SATA HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64 bit
  • Model: 28P03UAR#ABA
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Refurbished Core i5 17.3 inch Full HD (1080p) Top Tech Popularity: 3/5 Under $500
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 15% -- $476 Buy Now