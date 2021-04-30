HP 17-by2053cl 10th-Gen. i5 17.3" Laptop for $476

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" for the best price we could find for a refurb by $73. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by HP via eBay, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64 bit
- Model: 28P03UAR#ABA
Enjoy savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
It's $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Available in several colors (Jet Black pictured).
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 micro-edge display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
Save $150 on a laptop that maximizes your view with a larger screen-to body ratio and micro-bezeled edges. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's a savings of $250, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling charge.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 15-dq1071cl
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Coupon code "LTINSP145" should auto-apply in-cart to get this price – it's $181 off list, and the second-best price we've ever seen for a laptop with this CPU and a 512GB SSD. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
That's a current low by $20, and tied with our mention from October as the best price we've ever seen. Altogether that's a great deal on this in-season shirt. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (pictured in Angel Blue).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on laptops from $280, desktops from
$400, accessories from $10, and more.
Refurbs are the way to go when you're trying to save a buck or two. Knowing they are certified direct from HP also gives you peace of mind they are in great working order. Save here on a selection of laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by HP direct via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb HP Omen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $1,049.99 after code "PICKRMOM" ($410 off list).
That's $40 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver at this price.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 14" 1080p 400 nits display for an extra $30.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1S961AV_1
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.98 shipping charge.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TP01-1247c
