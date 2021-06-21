HP 17 11th-Gen. i5 17.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM for $595
New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Certified Refurb HP 17 11th-Gen. i5 17.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM
$595 $700
free shipping

Use coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $384 off the original list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Focus Camera via eBay.
Features
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1600x900 touchscreen display
  • 16GB RAM; 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 17-by4055cl
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Refurbished Core i5 17.3 inch Touchscreen Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 39% -- $595 Buy Now