That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 31V17UA#ABA
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save $170 off the list price.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's $80 off the list price.
- In three colors (Pale Gold pictured).
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8ZE47AV_1
Save $110 off list price.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 27A48UA#ABA
Apply coupon code "SPR21SAV5" to drop it to $284.99.
- Available in several colors (Jet Black pictured).
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 micro-edge display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories.
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops.
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save $160 off the list price.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.)
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list.
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
Shop and save on file folders, cleaning supplies, office furniture, backpacks, packing supplies, and more.
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
Choose from the Volkano Scholar or Volkano District Backpacks. Each bag holds laptops up to 15.6".
- Pictured is the Volkano Scholar Backpack for $5.60 (low by $14).
It's the best shipped price we could find by $10.
- It's expected back in stock April 22 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- ColorLok technology
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- made in the USA
- 20-lb. thickness
- acid-free
- Model: 172160R
It's a savings of $50 off the list price.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD + 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
Use coupon code "SPR21SAV5" for a low by $53.
- In Nightfall Black.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 2.90GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200rpm HD
- NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR21AA#ABA
Save $500 off the list price.
- In Nightfall Black.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 15-eb0053dx
