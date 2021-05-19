HP 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop w/ 24" 1080p Monitor for $440

Coupon code "DNHPDSK" drops the price – that's $109 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Monitor:
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- IPS panel
- HDMI & DVI inputs
- Model: M01-F1033wb
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD + 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
Apply coupon code "2021MAYDEAL1" to save $150 off 10 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get $187 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
Apply code "DNHPG4" to get $34 below the next best price we could find for a refurbished unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz Bay Trail dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 16GB SSD
- Chrome OS
Discounts on select laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Envy X360 15T-ED100 11th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM, 16GB Optane + 256GB SSD for $769.99 ($180 off).
It's a $10 drop from our April mention and save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's $40 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver at this price.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 14" 1080p 400 nits display for an extra $30.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1S961AV_1
