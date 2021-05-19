HP 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop w/ 24" 1080p Monitor for $440
Daily Steals · 21 mins ago
Refurb HP 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop w/ 24" 1080p Monitor
$440 $500
free shipping

Coupon code "DNHPDSK" drops the price – that's $109 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Monitor:
    • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
    • IPS panel
    • HDMI & DVI inputs
  • Model: M01-F1033wb
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNHPDSK"
  • Expires 5/28/2021
    Published 21 min ago
