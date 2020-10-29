That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 13m-bd0023dx
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600 x 900 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 16GB Intel Optane Memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8yk40av-1
That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Select "12 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM" under memory customization for an additional 4GB RAM at no additional charge.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL84AV_1
It's $20 less than our mention from September, $260 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to take a whopping $1,064 off list. That's also $286 less than you'd pay buying from any of Lenovo's marketplace storefronts and a $234 drop from our January mention. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJ0006US
Apply coupon code "IDEA7DB" to get this deal. It's $45 under our mention from three weeks ago, $245 off the list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.10GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AD0004US
If you're looking for gifts for someone special (that includes you!), you can shop and save on electronics, TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, and much more. TVs start at $80, laptops at $120, and tablets or e-readers at $60. Best of all, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to buy! Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
That's a 50% savings off the list price, and a great deal on a 65" TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available for pickup only in select locations, though stock may be low.
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Model: 65H6510G
It's a savings of $200 off list and one of the best prices we're expecting on a 55" TV this year. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- Google Assistant compatibility
- Android TV
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S434
It's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- HP Instant Ink compatible
- Bluetooth
- LCD display
- prints, scans, and copies
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
After the price drops in-cart, that's $324 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, who provide a 90-day warranty.
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2HL04AA
That's $20 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $67. (Most sellers charge at least $500.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
