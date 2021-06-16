HP Envy 13-ba1025od 11th-Gen i5 13.3" Laptop for $700

That's the best price we could find by $392. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 2S4W4UA#ABA
Published 39 min ago
Apply code "INTELSALE21" for an extra 5% off, a total of $193 under list, and $53 below our mention from four days ago. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- In Natural Silver or Snow Flake White.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's an $85 drop from last week and $230 off list. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD touch display
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
After coupon code "INTELSALE21", it's $95 under our last mention and the best we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8VD66AV_1
That's $40 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver at this price.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 14" 1080p 400 nits display for an extra $30.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1S961AV_1
That's a savings of $136. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "DAD4ULAPTOP" to save on 300 laptops with prices starting from $233 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Alternatively, you can take an extra 45% off desktops via "DAD4UDESKTOP" or 30% any other item via "DAD4UANYITEM".
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance and select items are excluded.
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- VGA and HDMI input
- Model: 9RV15AA#ABA
That's is $110 below the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- measures 44.31" x 26" x 31.13"
- pneumatic height adjustment
- supports up to 275-lbs.
- locking casters
- swivel seat
- Model: CS-2169E-VN
Shop thousands of sale items including office chairs, laptops, paper, electronics, furniture, supplies, and accessories. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; otherwise free next-business day shipping applies to orders of $45 or more.
That's $80 under our previous mention and $100 under list today. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1070m
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Apply coupon code "10GAMER2021" to get this deal. That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also worth noting that this NVIDIA GPU is essentially impossible to find in stock on its own currently, so it's a major plus having it included in this setup.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-11700K 3.6GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU w/ RGB Liquid cooling
- HyperX 8GB RAM; WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1X7B6AV_1
Apply coupon code "INTELSALE21" to save $78 off list, and at $38 under last week's mention it's the best we've seen.
Update: It's now $664.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
