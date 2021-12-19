That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Costco
- 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 13-ba1063cl
Expires 12/24/2021
Published 1 hr ago
It's $220 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $519.99. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $30 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $79. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home in S mode
- Model: 4J8C8UA
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit w/ free upgrade to Windows 11
- Model: 364K5UA#ABA
That's $5 below our mention in August and a savings of $135. Buy Now at HP
- At this price in Black or Natural Silver.
- Need a little more speed? Upgrade to the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU for $20. (Click on "Customize & Buy to add it.)
- AMD 3000 Series 3020e 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
It's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- This item may arrive after Christmas.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
It's $360 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: M712DA-WH34
Save on select clothing and shoes for the entire family. Shop Now at Costco
- Limit one redemption per member per day.
- Pictured is the Eddie Bauer Women's Holiday Family Sleep Set for $19.99.
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- fully lockable
- magnetic door latches
- scratch & stain resistant powder-coating finish
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- height adjustable stand
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32QN55T-B
That's $199 under our mention from yesterday and within a buck of the lowest price we've ever seen. It's a current price low by $199. Buy Now at Costco
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 1" titanium dome LTS tweeter
- 4-1/2" long-throw woofer
- Model: 1067562
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 1.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB hard drive
- Windows 11 Home in S mode
- Model: 4W2K3UA#ABA
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
It's the best price we could find by $250. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4Z506UA#ABA
