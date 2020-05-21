Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb HP Chromebook G2 11.6" Laptop
$140 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • Samsung Exynos 5250 1.70GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: J2L80UA-PB-3RCC1
