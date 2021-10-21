It's a savings of $60 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 24" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- AMD FreeSync
- 5ms response time
- Model: m24f
Save on 20 bundles, including monitor/keyboard, monitor/headset, and dual monitors, with prices starting at around $225. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the Omen X 1440p HDR 240Hz IPS LED Gaming Monitor Bundle for $970.99 (low by $69).
That's $35 under our mention from three days ago and the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at HP
- AMD FreeSync
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- one DisplayPort
- two HDMI ports
- Model: 2H4B5AA#ABA
That's $70 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 24" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 1ms response time
- 144Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: 2W922AA#ABA
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OHOPE via Amazon.
- Two sides rest on the middle risers with a pivot point
- Model: Z205-BK
It's a savings of at least $341 off what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- Rockchirp RK3288W quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
- 5MP webcam
- built-in microphone & speakers
- vesa mount compatible
- Model: VSD243
Save on a selection of more than a dozen Acer monitors. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Aopen by Acer HC1 31.5" 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $300 (price low by $50).
That's a $5 savings when you apply code "DNEWS343921". Buy Now at UntilGone
- VESA mount
- 17.6-lbs. max load
- fits monitors 15" to 27"
- 90° tilt
- 180° swivel
- includes desk clamp
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
You'd pay $79 more at other retailers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
It's a savings of $80 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to get this deal. That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $569.99. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save $150 off list price.
Update: It's now available for pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i3-1125G4 2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (includes a free upgrade to Windows 11)
- Model: 4C4B3UA#ABA
