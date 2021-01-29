New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
HP 15-dw3025od Tiger Lake i5 15.6" Laptop
$519 $619
Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 2Q3J4UA#ABA
