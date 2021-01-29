Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2Q3J4UA#ABA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $30 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we could find.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
Save $150 off the list price.
Update: The screen resolution has been corrected.
- It's available in four colors (Jet Black pictured).
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
It's $17 under our mention from three days ago, $160 off the list price, and the best deal we could find.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8YK85AV_1
It's $150 under the list price and the best deal we could find.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel® Optane memory to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 9ZF94AV_1
Score big savings on select ThinkPad laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad L390 i3 Whiskey Lake 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $658.99 ($948 off).
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find.
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
It's $145 less than buying it refurbished elsewhere.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find.
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Most stores charge $25 or more.
- Available for pickup at some stores, depending on ZIP.
- read speeds up to 130MB/s
- Model: SDCZ430-128G-G46
Apply coupon code "17556" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $40.
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 9TT20A6#ABA
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM.
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
- It usually ships in 8 days.
- acid-free
- 20-lb. thickness
- made in the USA
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- ColorLok technology
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- Model: 172160R
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
