That's a low by $166. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- sequential read and write speeds 225MB/s
- Model: 0F27613
-
Expires 5/30/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $30.
Update: The price has increased to $109.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- Model: WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12TB storage capacity
- USB 3.0 interface
- Compatible with Windows or Mac OS
- Model: WDBWLG0120HBK
It's the best price we've seen! (Many stores charge around $100 for this model.) Buy Now at Amazon
- available in several colors (Blue pictured)
- Read/write speeds up to 540MB/s
- AES 256-bit hardware encryption
- USB Type-C and Type-A connecting cables
It's a $3 price low. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: HDTB410XK3AA
Save on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, tablets, headphones, TVs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items are eligible for free shipping.
Start your new quarantine career as a YouTuber with video cameras, lighting arrays, and more from B&H Photo Video. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99.
This is Acer's refurbished price. (This monitor is new and also the best price we've seen.)
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI input
- Model: UM.HW0AA.A01
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Sign In or Register