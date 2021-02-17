New
Sweetwater · 28 mins ago
Guild X-175 Manhattan Dynasonic Hollowbody Electric Guitar
$1,049 $1,349
Tips
  • Available in several colors (Scarlett Red pictured).
Features
  • arched spruce top
  • arched maple back and sides
  • 3-piece mahogany neck with maple center strip and ebony fingerboard
  • 3-way toggle and master tone control
  • 2 DeArmond Dynasonic single-coil pickups
  • hardshell case included
  • Model: 379-5040-867
