That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Available in several colors (Scarlett Red pictured).
- arched spruce top
- arched maple back and sides
- 3-piece mahogany neck with maple center strip and ebony fingerboard
- 3-way toggle and master tone control
- 2 DeArmond Dynasonic single-coil pickups
- hardshell case included
- Model: 379-5040-867
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Take 10% off qualifying orders of $99 or more, or 15% off $149 or more, via coupon code "PRESDAY" – it means big savings on guitars, amps, pianos, drums, recording equipment, and a lot more. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Coupon-eligible items are marked.
- Pictured is the Wylde Audio Blood Eagle Buzzsaw Electric Guitar for $849 after coupon ($340 off).
It's a low by $280 and $20 under our October mention. Buy Now at Adorama
- In Lake Placid Blue.
- Player Series pickups
- string-through body
- block steel saddles
- alder body and maple neck
- Model: 0144571502
Save on guitars, basses, electronic drums, amps, effects, recording gear, DJ equipment, live sound, keys, MIDI, and accessories. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Pictured is the Rogue RA-090 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar for $89.99.
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
It's $57 less than buying them separately from this merchant. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- foldable
- durable metal
- travel bag
- Model: K175
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Sweetwater
|22%
|--
|$1049
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register