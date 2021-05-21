Gucci Ophidia Mini Round Leather Shoulder Bag for $800

New
$800 $1,500
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GC700" for a savings of $700, making it the lowest price we could find by $780. Buy Now at Jomashop
- Available in Black.
- measures 7" W x 7" H x 2" D
- micro-lining w/ suede-like finish
- Model: 550618 CWG1G 1060
Kate Spade · 1 mo ago
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
up to 75% off
free shipping
Shop and save on a variety of handbags and accessories. Shop Now at Kate Spade
- Pictured is the Kate Spade Kerri Medium Tote for $89 ($240 off).
- These items are Final Sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Leather Crossbody Bag with Shoulder Strap
$15 $18
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS69521" for the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Brown pictured).
- 100% genuine leather
- adjustable shoulder strap
- 3 front zip pockets
- measures 8.5" x 6.5"
Nordstrom Rack · 3 days ago
Designer Handbag Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $89
Shop over 5,000 styles of handbags, purses, and backpacks from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Vince Camuto, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Vince Camuto Kenzy Leather Crossbody Bag for $69.97 (58% off list).
Nordstrom Rack · 1 wk ago
Frye Odessa Leather Crossbody Bag
$50 $128
free shipping w/ $89
That's $78 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Orange or Navy
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- 48" adjustable strap
- interior zip and slip pockets
- exterior zip pocket
