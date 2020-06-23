It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- PWMA certified
- 20-foot high-pressure hose
- 35-foot power cord
- low pressure soap applicator
- Model: GPW1704
Expires 6/23/2020
Published 38 min ago
That's a savings of $100 for the pair. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Greenworks 60V Brushless String Trimmer
- Greenworks 60V Axial Blower
- 4AH battery w/ charger
- Model: STBA60B411
That's $3 less than Sam's Club. Buy Now at Amazon
- Lowe's charges the same price with in-store pickup.
- It now ships in 5 to 7 days.
- 15" cut path
- dual line auto feed
- Model: 21272
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime
- 4.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries
- 7-position height adjustment
- Model: MO60L423
Looking to eat healthier at home? Grilling your food has many health advantages (including eating less fat) and it goes great with outdoor activities. Home Depot is discounting a wide selection of propane, wood pellet, and charcoal grills to suit your needs. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on flower seed kits, pruners, feeders, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save on a selection of lawn and garden items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Outdoor rugs start from $23, chairs at $85, and benches start from $128. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of patio furniture including dining sets, conversation sets, lounge chairs, throw pillows, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Home Depot offers the same price.
- 78.5 sq-in. cooking surface
- battery operated temperature control fan
- Model: 849103561M
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
It's $10 under what you'd pay for a similar power washer without the included accessories. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20-foot high-pressure hose
- includes low pressure soap applicator and 11" surface cleaner
- 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI for use on all exterior outlets
- designed for use on driveways, sidewalks, patios, and decks
- Model: GPW1804CK
You'd pay at least $30 more for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 25-foot kink-resistant hose
- 35-foot power cord
- on-board soap tank
- 5 spray nozzles
- Model: GPW2300
Expired Offers
