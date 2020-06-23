New
Lowe's · 38 mins ago
Greenworks 1,700-PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$79 $119
free shipping

It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • PWMA certified
  • 20-foot high-pressure hose
  • 35-foot power cord
  • low pressure soap applicator
  • Model: GPW1704
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/23/2020
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden Lowe's Greenworks
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Greenworks 1700-PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$79 $119
free shipping

At $20 off, this is the best price we could find for this pressure washer.

Update: The price has dropped to $79. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • PWMA certified
  • 20-foot high-pressure hose
  • 35-foot power cord
  • low pressure soap applicator
  • Model: GPW1704
↑ less
Buy Now