That's the lowest price we could find by $55. Buy Now at Lowe's
- PWMA certified
- 13-amp motor
- includes 25°, 40°, and turbo quick connect tip
- Model: GPW1802
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $9 under what you'd pay for just the adapter elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Note: Stock is limited and varies by ZIP Code.
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF35RA
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's a huge savings of $700 under list price and the first time we've seen this deal. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Compact
- Keyless Chuck
- LED Light
- Variable Speed
- Model: PCK850KN
There are 38,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- A battery & charger are not included.
- variable speed trigger
- wind speeds up to 110mph
- turbo button
- Model: BL24L00
That's $26 under what Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivoting head
- electric start
- includes battery and charger
- Model: 21342
That's $21 under what you'd pay directly from Greenworks. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 63.5" x 14.3" x 10.3"
- push-to-start button
- weighs 14-lbs.
- adjustable auxiliary handle
- clears up to 300-lbs. of snow per minute
- Model: 2600802
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 63" x 14" x 11"
- adjustable handle
- 20-foot throwing distance
- includes battery and charger
- battery also functions as 60,000mAh portable power bank
- Model: 2607002AZ
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|33%
|--
|$119
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register