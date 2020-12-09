New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Certified Refurb Gourmia 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer
$55 $120
free shipping

That's half of what you'd pay elsewhere for this as a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by cmodeals1 via eBay
  • This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
Features
  • 8 one-touch cooking presets
  • non-stick pan and cripser tray
  • 1,700 watts
  • Model: GAF718
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Gourmia
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 54% -- $55 Buy Now