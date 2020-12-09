That's half of what you'd pay elsewhere for this as a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cmodeals1 via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- 8 one-touch cooking presets
- non-stick pan and cripser tray
- 1,700 watts
- Model: GAF718
Apply coupon code "FAMILYSAVE" to save an extra 25% on small appliances and cookware. Plus, you'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Redeem Kohl's Cash in-store or online from December 10 through 20.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $172.49 after coupon (low by $27).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 8.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY50" to save $50 off the list price. Enjoy delicious, perfectly chilled drinks in under a minute and return empty pods via the Loop recycling bag. You're not only saving money, you're helping save the planet. Buy Now at Keurig
- You can purchase a wide variety of pods at drinkworks.com.
- chills water to 37°
- 50-oz. water reservoir
- includes two CO2 cartridges, water filter, 12-count cleaning tablets, Loop recycle bag, & coasters
Save on over 100 clubs in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Callaway X-Forged (2018) Steel 6.0 7 Iron for $34.03 ($128 off).
- Warranty and condition information is available on each product page.
- Sold by Callaway Golf Pre-Owned via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save 50% on a selection of Apple iPad Tablets. Choose from Apple iPad 3 & 4, Air, Air 2, and Mini 2.
Update: The prices now start from $179.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Flying Sale via eBay.
- A 1-year Flying Sale warranty is provided.
