New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Gorilla Lift 2-Sided Tailgate Gate & Ramp System
$150 $350
free shipping

Most stores charge $176 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VM Innovations via eBay
Features
  • measures 2 inches square by 6 feet in length
  • 300-lbs. weight capacity
  • Model: GOR2LFT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Automotive eBay Gorilla Ladders
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 57% -- $150 Buy Now