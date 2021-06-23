Unlocked Google Pixel 2 128GB Android Smartphone for $120
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 2 128GB Android Smartphone
$120 $400
free shipping

That's a savings of $280 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • In Just Black
  • 2.4+1.9GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU
  • 5" 1920 x 1080 OLED display
  • 128GB storage, 4GB RAM
  • 8MP front camera, 12.2MP rear camera
  • Android 11 OS
  • Model: GA00128-US
