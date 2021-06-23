Unlocked Google Pixel 2 128GB Android Smartphone for $120

That's a savings of $280 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Just Black
- 2.4+1.9GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU
- 5" 1920 x 1080 OLED display
- 128GB storage, 4GB RAM
- 8MP front camera, 12.2MP rear camera
- Android 11 OS
- Model: GA00128-US
-
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Clearly White.
- Bootloader is unlocked.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00469-US
It's $16 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by your-best-store via eBay.
- Available in Not Pink.
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
That's $472 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on a very large selection of electronics including cameras and accessories, headphones, flash drives, computers and accessories, hard drives, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
That's $80 under our Black Friday mention, $50 under what you'd pay at Amazon, $199 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Aquamarine Green.
- Qualcom Snapdragon octa-core processor (2.84 GHz single core, 2.42 GHz triple core, 1.8 GHz quad core)
- 6.55" 2400x1080 OLED display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro lens cameras
- Model: KB2005
Back at its Prime Day price, that's the best deal we've seen and $5 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Sand
- Eco mode
- programmable
- Energy Star certified
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
That's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 1 router and 3 points cover up to 7000 sq. ft.
- Each Nest wifi point has the Google Assistant, control your connected home, network and more
- Model: GGL-WIFI4PK-C2
That's a savings of $26 for these bought separately at other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Charcoal.
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display:
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker:
- built-in Google Assistant & Chromecast
That's $40 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- 7" 1024x600 touchscreen
- Full-range speaker with 43.5 mm driver
- 3 far-field microphones
- Google Assistant
- Model: GA01892-US
