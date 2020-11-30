That's $40 under Amazon's Cyber Monday offer and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Purple-ish.
- 5.6" 2220x1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core) processor
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 9.0 Pie
- Model: GA00657-US
-
Expires in 9 hr
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay (who provides a 90-day warranty).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Android OS
- Model: GA00665US
That's a $37 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 2.0GHz 8-core processor
- 6" 2160x1080p display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G020C
Qualified customers save $240 with new line activation and 24-month purchase plan. Plus, save up to $250 more with an eligible trade-in. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Just Black or Clearly White.
- Price after eligible trade-in as low as $120.
- Order online and get $20 off $40 activation fee.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Shop the best iPhone and Android phones at deep discounts for Cyber Monday. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- $300 off iPhone 11
- $400 off Galaxy S20+ plus another $300 off when you buy 2
- Phones for $15/mo or less
Shop and save on laptops, camera gear, smart assistants, headphones, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop and save on headphones, camera gear, wireless networking, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items qualify for free shipping, or bag free expedited shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
Upgrade to a smart thermostat, save energy, and stay comfortable. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Snow.
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|40%
|--
|$239
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register