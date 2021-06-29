Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Smartphone for $140

Save $360 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black/White or Just Black.
- Snapdragon 835 2.4+1.9 GHz octa-core CPU
- 6.0" 2880x1440 OLED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- rear 12.2MP camera
- front 8MP camera
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- Model: GA00138-US
It's $16 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by your-best-store via eBay.
- Available in Not Pink.
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
It's the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Awesome Black.
- temporarily out of stock but can still be ordered at this price today.
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
That is $20 under our mention from March and $473 below what you'd pay for a new one. It's also the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
In-stock point-and-shoot cameras start from $298, while mirrorless models start from $598. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera (Body Only) for $1,279.99 ($300 off).
That's $50 under our mention from just yesterday and the best price we could find by $143. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
Save on a very large selection of electronics including cameras and accessories, headphones, flash drives, computers and accessories, hard drives, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Deco Gear Smart Plug 2-Pack
- SanDisk 32GB Memory Card
- dual-band 2.4GHz
- 2 Gigbit Ethernet ports
- automatic security updates
- Model: GA00822-US
That's a savings of $26 for these bought separately at other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Charcoal.
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display:
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker:
- built-in Google Assistant & Chromecast
That's $40 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- 7" 1024x600 touchscreen
- Full-range speaker with 43.5 mm driver
- 3 far-field microphones
- Google Assistant
- Model: GA01892-US
