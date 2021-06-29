Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Smartphone for $140
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$140 $500
free shipping

  • Available in Black/White or Just Black.
Features
  • Snapdragon 835 2.4+1.9 GHz octa-core CPU
  • 6.0" 2880x1440 OLED display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • rear 12.2MP camera
  • front 8MP camera
  • Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Model: GA00138-US
