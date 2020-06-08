That's the best price we could find by $214. Buy Now at Rakuten
- It's sold by ANTOnline via Rakuten.
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: GA01187-US

Published 1 hr ago

Popularity: 3/5
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
Save $99 off list for this subscription for summaries of business and personal development books. Shop Now at AppSumo
- 12-minute summaries of business and personal development books
- view summaries in video, audio, or text formats
Save on top tech brands like Apple, Dell, Dyson, Sony, HP, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Warranty information, where available, is found on individual product pages.
Bag NBA 2K18 for $12.99, Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers for $13.88, LEGO Worlds for $18.88, or Dragons: Dawn of New Riders for $18.88. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Sold by GamerCandy via Rakuten.
- No warranty information is provided.
Grab the Garmin Instinct in a range of colors for $150 and save on two GPS trackers. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Get this discount via coupon code "LEBY-ZDG2-SFR0-PAAL".
It's $14 under what you'd pay buying directly from U.S. Polo Assn. Buy Now at Rakuten
- They're available in Brown or Black.
- They're sold by BHFO via Rakuten.
Use this free service to conduct virtual meetings. Shop Now
- Google Meet will be gradually expanding its availability to more and more people over the following weeks. This means you might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, but you can sign up to be notified when it's available.
- Join or start meetings
This deal includes a Deco Essentials Google Nest Thermostat Wall Plate Cover and a Deco Gear WiFi Smart Plug 2-Pack, a $40 total value, making this the best deal we could find. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 1.76" 320x320 color LCD
- temperature, humidity, proximity, and ambient light sensors
- remote control via the Nest mobile app
- Model: T4000ES
Thanks to the $40 in Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Kohl's
- It's available in several colors (White pictured).
- The Kohl's Cash can be used May 26 through 31.
- "learns" how to set your home temperature
- smartphone control via WiFi
That's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Best Buy has it for the same price; Target has it for $1 more.
- 8 IR LEDs for night vision
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) HD video
- 130° wide angle view
- 30 fps
- Model: NC1102ES
