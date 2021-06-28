Google Pixel 3 64GB GSM Android Smartphone for $130
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$130 $800
free shipping

That's a low by $30 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • Model: GA00465-US
