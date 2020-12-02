It's $45 under list price, and a great and inexpensive gift idea. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In Chalk.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
That's $11 under what Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Adorama
- compatible with other smart devices
- mics can be physically turned off
- Bluetooth 5.0
- each measures 4.9" x 6.9" x 3.1"
We're not seeing a lower price anywhere else, including Google Store, making it a low by $15, and the best we've seen for a single one. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Available in White or Grey.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- compatible with other smart devices
- built-in privacy options
That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen Buy Now at Target
- In Chalk (GA00426-US) or Charcoal (GA00639-US)
- Same price at Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy
- Make free, high quality video calls to any device
- All the functionality of the Google Assistant app
- 10" 1280x800 screen
- Built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer
- Model: GA00639-US
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DOT2PACK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
- This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5 mm line out
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
That's the best price we've seen and a low by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Glacier White and Twilight Blue.
- Blue is back in stock on December 19, while Glacier White is expected to ship in 3 to 6 months. Both can still be ordered at this price.
- LED display
Don't let your old Echo devices go to waste, even if they're broken! Instead, get them quickly assessed to nab a gift card plus a major discount on a new Echo to update your smart home experience. Shop Now at Amazon
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free and Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
- The discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- The amount you get on the gift card will depend on your trade-in model.
- Even non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
There are 38,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
Upgrade to a smart thermostat, save energy, and stay comfortable. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Snow.
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay (who provides a 90-day warranty).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Android OS
- Model: GA00665US
