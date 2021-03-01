exclusive
GOODEE · 9 mins ago
$130 $200
free shipping
Use coupon code "dealnews98" to save $120 off list. Buy Now at GOODEE
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 3-watt built in speaker
- 35" to 200" screen size
- up to 50,000 lamp life
- HDMI and USB
- Model: BL98
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Sammix LCD Movie Projector
$65 $130
free shipping
Take half off when you apply coupon code "MPK3VAVV". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Modix via Amazon.
Features
- 1280x720 (720p) native resolution
- 4.3” LCD display
- 5,000 lux
- 2,000:1 contrast ratio
- up to 200" display
- built-in stereo speakers
- HDMI, VGA, AV, and USB interfaces
- Model: CP600
Epson · 1 mo ago
Refurb Epson EX5260 Wireless XGA 3LCD Projector
$400
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Epson
Tips
- A 1-year limited Epson warranty is included.
Features
- 1024x768 native resolution
- 3,600-lumens
- Model: V11H843020-N
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Fangor 1080p HD Bluetooth Projector
$138 $210
free shipping
Clip the $30 off coupon and apply code "20UYEVL2" for a savings of $72. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Bstars US via Amazon.
Features
- 7,500-Lumens
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) native resolution
- wireless screen monitoring for iOS and Android
- Model: F-402
Amazon · 3 days ago
Colzer 1080p Home Video Projector
$214 $357
free shipping
Apply coupon code "7XWZ59P9" for a savings of $143. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ColzerDirect via Amazon.
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 8,000 lux brightness
- 10,000:1 contrast ratio
- ±45°keystone correction
- fully sealed dustproof optical machine
- 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, VGA port, and AV port
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|GOODEE
|48%
|--
|$130
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register